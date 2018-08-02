‘Always a warm welcome at Denmead church”

By Revd Emma Racklyeft, vicar of All Saints Church, Denmead

On a very hot, sunny Sunday afternoon, 80 adults and children enjoyed a Teddy Bears’ Picnic at All Saints Church, Denmead.

After the success of this initiative last year, families from across Denmead were again invited to come and share an afternoon of party games, face painting, crafts, singing, bubbles, picnic food and ice-cream!

The picnic brought together families from Messy Church, Little Stars (our baby and toddler group) and those whose children have been baptised at All Saints.

Everyone brought their favourite teddy or cuddly toy to join in the games.

All Saints launched the Teddy Bears’ Picnic last year, and we were thrilled to see so many families returning this year, along with several new families. Several said how much they enjoyed the teddy bear hunt around the church and gardens, and the ice-creams.

We are involved with a range of activities and services that support young families. For the 37th year, Denmead Activities and Bible School (DABS) will take place this summer, run in partnership with the local Baptists and Catholics.

It is an amazing week in which children learn about God’s love and care.

We regularly host a Messy Church on Saturdays between 3.30pm and 5.30pm. The next session is September 15.

Each session explores a Bible story through messy arts and crafts, games, singing and prayer.

It is full of fun, friendship and laughter and finishes with a yummy meal for all.

We then have various services, a Sunday School and Youth Explorers which help our youngsters explore faith and encounter God.

This year we have also launched a baby and toddler group, Little Stars, which meets every Friday from 9.15am to 11.15am in term time. Babies and toddlers have plenty of toys to play with, and parents and carers can meet new people and catch up with friends.

There is always a snack for young and old, and a chance to sing together.

We welcome everyone – whatever your age.

Go to allsaintsdenmead.org.uk or call on (023) 9226 8757.