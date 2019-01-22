A PERSON is being treated by paramedics after a car flipped on its roof on a major road.

The incident happened at Delme Roundabout and the A27 Eastern Way entry slipway was blocked but all lanes have since reopened.

Portchester Fire Station have said: ‘Mobilised to an RTC trapped, Delme roundabout, Fareham. Car on roof, patient being treated by ⁦@SCAS999.’

Pictures from the scene show the car flipped over on its roof.

Earlier ROMANSE tweeted: ‘A27 #Fareham - All lanes currently BLOCKED on the Delme Rbt at the A27 Eastern Way entry slip due to RTI, delays on approach.’

Picture from the scene of the crash on A27 in Fareham. Picture: Portchester fire station

