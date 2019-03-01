Community garden group wins Dragons’ Den-style challenge

AFTER impressing judges during a Dragons’ Den-style pitch challenge, a community gardening project has been awarded more than £1,100.

The Wickham Community Association (WCA) was awarded £1,138 at the WINnovation event, run by Winchester City Council.

Kate Turnbull, from the WCA said: ‘Winning the money will enable us to put a new roof and doors on our polytunnel, as well as buying the tools we need to be sustainable and offer more opportunities and experiences for people in the garden.

‘The application process was simple to complete and we were kept informed all the way through with helpful advice for what to include in our pitch.’

Portfolio holder for business partnerships Cllr Rob Humby, said: ‘WINnovation is one of the many ways we award our grant monies throughout the year.

‘The groups pitching did a fantastic job and I know their projects will make a real difference across our communities.’

If you are a group or charity that could benefit from a council grant find out more at winchester.gov.uk/grants