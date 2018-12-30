Does your dog fancy a jog? Here’s a business which could help

FOR those who are feeling a little stuffed after Christmas dinner and feel walking the dog may send them over the edge, Stacey Price can come to the rescue.

The owner of On The Ball Walkies, Stacey is bringing dog jogging to the south to help canines improve their fitness.

27/11/18''Dog jogger'Stacey Price has began an unusual career of dog jogging as part of her dog care business, 'On the ball walkies'.'Stacey Price pictured with her dog, Billy at Holly Hill Park, Sarisbury green''Picture :Habibur Rahman

The 30-year-old from Locks Heath said: ‘My rescue dog Billy inspired me to start the business three months ago. He was going for two walks a day and I love running so I thought I would combine both my passions.’

Stacey started offering her services three months ago after she finished working as a support worker with a homeless charity.

She said: ‘I have always had a passion for all animals and I have volunteered at the Stubbington Ark and done crowdfunding for animal charities nationally and fostering animals in need so to be able to do a job completely based around the care of dogs really is a dream come true.’

Stacey is building quite an interest with her 30-minute dog jogs and hopes more owners will take advantage.

Stacey Price has began an unusual career of dog jogging as part of her dog care business, 'On the ball walkies'.'Stacey Price pictured with her dog, Billy at Holly Hill Park, Sarisbury Green. Picture: Habibur Rahman

She said: ‘I think it is a unique service and I certianly haven’t seen anyone offering similar round here.

‘It is so important that dogs get their exercise as it helps strengthen their muscles, ligaments and bones, reduces risks of injury and an overall healthier digestive system and heart.

‘Some owners if they don’t have the time or fitness to run with their dogs then their dogs don’t get enough exercise. It is also good mentally for the canines and a good chance to let off steam outside.’