Driver escapes serious injury after vehicle flips over in Fareham 

A MOTORISTS escaped with no serious injuries after a vehicle overturned in Fareham this morning.

The accident happened on Redlands Lane, near the A32, at around 9am today and the road was closed as a result in both directions for several hours.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene and ROMANSE reporting heavy delays on Gosport Road and Fareham Road as a result of the incident.

Hants Roads Policing tweeted: ‘Vehicle overturned on Redlands Lane Fareham. No serious injury to the driver, nobody else involved or injured. Road is currently closed.’

Redlands Lane has since reopened in both directions around 11am and ROMANSE have said that there are ‘no delays’ in the area now.

Emergency services at the scene of overturned vehicle in Fareham. Picture: Hants Road Policing/ Twitter

