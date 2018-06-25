Equipment hire firm’s three apprentice success

THREE new apprentices have spoken of their joy at working for an emergency equipment hire specialist.

Nationwide Hire, in Fareham, employed Emily Doole, Stephanie Rees and Amira Collins as supplier supervisors to check and control customer orders.

Lee Fisher, HR and training manager, said: ‘Making sure that every delivery and collection is always on time for the customer is critical to our success as a business and in this role each apprentice is in the perfect position to learn about the company and all its processes.’

Emily, who joined from Fareham College, said: ‘Being part of this lively business dynamic made me realise just what an amazing opportunity this apprenticeship is.’

Amira, who joined in April after realising an apprenticeship was more suited to her than A-levels, said: ‘This apprenticeship is giving us all a great platform for achieving our career goals.’

Lee said the company was proud to support young people.

‘As a local employer, we’re keen to encourage young people into our workplace and develop them through a successful apprentice programme,’ he said. ‘We put in the time and effort to help build their confidence and skills which means they quickly become a real asset.’