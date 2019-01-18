Fareham College’s civil engineering school will plug gaps in industry say building bosses

A SHORTAGE of skills is plaguing the construction sector but building bosses are feeling confident about the future after ground was broken on a multi-million pound industry college.

Fareham College’s Civil Engineering Training Centre (CETC) will finally be getting a permanent home this year as work begins to start on its new £4.1m facility to provide apprenticeships designed to develop skills and gain qualifications for the industry.

Apprentice Sam Luce

Lee White from Amiri Construction, the firm who will be building the centre, said: ‘For us it is like role reversal as we know most of the ground workers and it will be great to be a part of building a college which will provide workers for the industry.

‘We have a skills shortage and having a centre that will teach apprentices what they need to know and get them the qualifications they need is vital.’

CETC has been running since 2017 from a site at Daedalus airfield after 13 construction companies, including Knights Brown and John Reilly, came together with Fareham College to prepare young people and adults for a career in civil engineering all while being paid and supported by a local firm.

Apprentice Sam Luce is fresh out of the course and ready to start working.

The 27-year-old said: ‘It is an amazing course and has set me up for a career in the industry. I have my dumping ticket, roller ticket and other qualifications which means when I get on site I can just crack on.

‘I think it is great that they are building a permanent base for it all and it means more people will be able to take advantage of the apprenticeship.’

College principal Nigel Duncan said: ‘We have more than £15bn worth of works being carried out in Hampshire over the next five years and we desperately need more workers in the construction industry.

‘The new centre will mean we can train not only ground workers and civil engineers but also highways, traffic and site management. It is great that the college can help the industry and I hope it gives the sector more popularity to encourage youngsters to get in the industry.’

Peter Marsh from PMC, who will be overseeing the build, added: ‘This centre is really important for the industry and it is a brilliant thing to be a part of.’

The centre is expected to open in September or October this year.

For more information visit cetc.ac.uk