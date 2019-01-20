Fareham gym gains ‘dementia friendly’ status

A GYM has become dementia friendly after a number of staff undertook information sessions with a charity.

Fareham Leisure Centre has been awarded a Dementia Friendly Certificate and qualified staff now wear their Dementia Friends badges to be easily identifiable to those who use the Centre.

Chair of Dementia Friendly Fareham & Gosport Catherine Diamond said: ‘Keeping physically fit and active really is good for everyone, including those who live with dementia.

‘We are delighted that Everyone Active Fareham approached us to find out about how they could become ‘dementia friendly’.

Two employees are now also set to become Dementia Friends Champions and the gym hopes to to offer dedicated swimming sessions and host a cafe session.

Activities manager Ruth Abrahams added: ‘We are really focusing on bettering ourselves and what we offer at Fareham and with help from Dementia Friendly Fareham we really can help those in our community live well with dementia.’