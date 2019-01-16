WITH levels of childhood obesity on the rise, a gym is on a mission to teach youngsters the importance of exercise and healthy eating.

Fareham Leisure Centre is inviting schools in the area to enjoy free exercise sessions, healthy eating talks and a month’s gym membership as part of the initiative which they launched this year.

Children from Wallisdean Infant School in Fareham, had a go at a trampolining session in Fareham on Tuesday January 15, as part of Everyone Active Leisure Centre sponsoring a school each month.''Pictured is: Lucy Haines.''Picture: Sarah Standing (150119-6051)

Activities manager Ruth Abrahams said: ‘We want kids to develop a good relationship with exercise and healthy eating and we think by making it fun with trampolining, bouncy castles, fitness circuits and parachute games that will cement the fact that exercise can be fun.’

Wallisdean Infant School was the first school to be adopted by the gym, which is run by Everyone Active, and pupils from different years get to take part in up to three sessions a week including staff coming to the school to teach dance.

Talks on healthy eating and water safety are also delivered to the pupils and parents and teachers get a free month’s gym membership.

Ruth said: ‘The schools have been really positive about it and have wanted to fit it in between their English and maths classes because they know that exercise is vital as well.

‘Parents can also bring their kids along throughout the month as well so not only is it providing that health education to the children but also their families.’

Teachers also receive the opportunity to the use the gym throughout their school’s adopted month as part of the initiative which is the first of its kind in the Everyone Active franchise.

Class teacher Linzi Moxham said: ‘The kids were really excited to take part and it is a great idea from the gym to make exercise fun. A healthy lifestyle is something that we try to incorporate so to have this scheme just adds to that.

‘I know that some of the children have been here before but for others and their families I know this will be their first opportunity so it is really great that they get this experience.’

If you want to get your school involved email RuthAbrahams@everyoneactive.com