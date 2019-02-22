FAREHAM MP Suella Braverman has shown her support for the government’s decision to strip Shamima Begum of her UK citizenship.

Mrs Braverman shared a news story on Facebook about the 19-year-old losing her right to call the country home and commented on the situation.

Suella Braverman

She wrote: ‘This is a very sad case but I support the government’s approach to prioritise the safety and security of Britain and the people who live here.

‘If you join Isis, a death cult which has enslaved and raped 1000s of Yazidi girls, which has celebrated targeted attacks like the Manchester bombing and if you show little remorse for your actions, it is difficult to see how you can just expect to come back to the UK once the caliphate starts to crumble.’

