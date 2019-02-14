FAREHAM MP Suella Braverman is hosting a second – and bigger – Brexit Q&A session just weeks after she was mocked online for tweeting a picture of the first event.

Mrs Braverman is hosting another meeting to allow residents the opportunity to ask questions and hear updates from her about the process.

The ex junior Brexit minister faced a backlash on Twitter from the likes of comedian Jennifer Saunders and Holby City actor Catherine Russell over the age of the audience.

Writer and presenter Danny Wallace commented: ‘Which hospice was this please?’ while twitter user Paola Thomas wrote: ‘I’ve hosted bigger dinner parties. They usually include some people under the age of 85 too. Aren’t you embarrassed to Tweet this?’

Mrs Braverman hit back at the replies and told The News the comments were ‘highly ignorant’ and ‘offensive’ and that ‘the demographic of those present is irrelevant’.

The event will be held on Friday March 1 with additional seating to allow approximately 400 people to attend – four times more than the original event which only allowed 100.

Mrs Braverman said: ‘ Our previous event sold out within 48 hours and it was great to see so many people attending. With that in mind, we will be holding the next event in a bigger venue so more residents can attend.

‘As the Brexit deadline approaches it is very important for MPs to engage with their constituents, take on board their concerns and provide as much clarity as possible.’

The session will be held in Fareham Community Church and run from 6pm until 7.15pm.

Free places must be booked online at eventbrite.co.uk/e/brexit-qa-tickets-56478566914