Fareham primary school teacher wins dream £41,000 Mercedes car

A SCHOOL teacher has spoken of his shock at winning a top top-of-the-range Mercedes in a car giveaway competition.

Daniel Tostevin, a Year 4 teacher, came top of the class when BOTB handed him the keys to a Mercedes A45 AMG.

Daniel Tostevin, pictured right, won a �41,000 Mercedes A45 AMG from giveaway company BOTB. Picture: BOTB

The 24-year-old was lost for words when he was surprised by Christian Williams from BOTB on his way out to work.

He said: ‘I’m over the moon, I honestly can’t believe my luck.

‘I’ve been playing the competition for years but I never dreamed I’d actually ever win my dream car.’

Christian Williams, from BOTB, delivered the good news.

‘I initially thought it was the postman delivering something when the doorbell went, but as soon as I saw Christian in his BOTB gilet through the peephole I was pinching myself,’ Daniel said.

‘I waited until the end of the day to tell the children in my class the amazing news, I didn’t want to get them over excited all day.’

BOTB was founded by William Hindmarch in 1999 and has handed over the keys to more than £22m worth of supercars.

Christian Williams said Daniel was a worthy winner.

‘I have one of the best jobs in the world, handing people the keys to their dream car,’ said Christian.

‘And to be able to give a an A* result to a teacher is the greatest feeling.’