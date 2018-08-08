Fire crews tackle grass blaze on Wickham Festival field

FIREFIGHTERS from three different fire stations tackled a fire on the same field Wickham Festival is held – at Blind Lane, Wickham.

Fareham Fire Station attended the incident and a spokesman said five hectares of standing crop was on fire in the field when crews arrived.

He added firefighters from Fareham, Portchester and Botley were called out at 4pm and returned just after 6pm.

A passer-by, who saw the aftermath of the fire, said: ‘The ground is very dry and straw-like and it looks like that caught fire and it spread across a large area of the field.’

At 5pm she said the fire was under control but lots of fire engines were present.

Wickham Festival took place Thursday-Sunday last weekend and organisers have only just finished packing up.