GRAMMY-WINNING singer-songwriter Graham Nash is the latest name to be confirmed for 2019’s Wickham Festival.

The rock legend joins close friend Judy Collins on the bill to open the four-day family festival on Thursday, August 1.

It comes as good news to organisers, who have already secured appearances from the Proclaimers, Level 42, Gilbert O’Sullivan, Ralph McTell, Alabama 3 and Hollywood icon Kiefer Sutherland among others.

Nash is one of only a handful of artists to have been inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, earning the accolades with the Hollies and with Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

He will be performing hits from both bands as well as his own material as a solo artist from a glittering 55-year career.

Organiser Peter Chegwyn said: ‘We are delighted to be able to get such a great artist to Wickham.

‘Graham Nash truly is one of the biggest names in the industry with a fantastic catalogue of songs.

‘I was fortunate enough to see him in Glasgow last week and he is still as fresh and as entertaining as ever. Our fans will be in for a real treat.’

A ‘huge name’ set to perform at Wickham Festival on Saturday, August 3 is also expected to be unveiled this week – with organisers hinting he ‘has finished his arena tour’.

Mr Chegwyn added: ‘It is someone we have been after for a long time and ticket sales are sure to soar so fans should book early.’

Weekend tickets for Wickham Festival are now on sale at £150 per adult or £75 for under-16s. Under-10s will get in for free.

Adult day tickets are £40 for August 1 and £55 for each of the festival's other three days, with day tickets for children aged 10 to 16 set at half price.

Weekend camping can be booked at £30 per tent, caravan or motorhome.

All tickets are available from wickhamfestival.co.uk