IN PICTURES: Diversity Festival

Heathfield Special School in Fareham, held their Diversity Festival on Friday 22nd June 2018. Pictured is: Steve Hollinghurst, executive headteacher the federation of Heathfield and St Francis Schools with the Mayor of Fareham Susan Bayford. Picture: Sarah Standing (180533-7823)
There was dancing, singing, signing and drumming at a fantastic diversity festival.

The event at Heathfield Special Needs School, in Fareham, saw children from other schools take part in the activities too.

In the lead-up to the festival students spent two weeks learning about other cultures and different people to highlight the importance of diversity.

They had sensory story and African drumming workshops as well as a visit from Paralympian Aaron Phipps, part of the wheelchair rugby for team GB.