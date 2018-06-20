IN PICTURES: Hot rods at Beaulieu

Have your say

Thousands of petrolheads enjoyed Father’s Day at the National Motor Museum.

The Hot Rod and Custom Drive-In Day saw more hot rods, custom cars and bikes than ever in the grounds of Beaulieu, in the New Forest.

More than 5,000 people revelled in the festival atmosphere with many dressed in 1950s-style outfits.

The event, which is held in association with classic American car club Solent Renegades, featured the Mad Max-style Apocalypse Bug from Podpad Studios, replica Fast & Furious Dodge Charger from Hard Up Garage, NASCAR-style racing car and V8-powered hot rod speedboat.