IN PICTURES: Rainbow Centre Fun Day

Vintage cars, bungee-runs and penalty shoot-outs made for a cracking fundraising day for a vital charity.

The community turned out in force for the Rainbow Centre’s fifth annual Family Fun Day and Dog Show on Saturday at Cams Alders Recreation Ground. Four-legged friends went into battle in the dog show, supported by Downland Veterinary Group, which included a variety of categories.

The charity supports children with cerebral palsy and adults with a stroke, MS and Parkinson’s, head injury and their families through a system of learning called conductive education.

To donate to the charity go to rainbowcentre.org.