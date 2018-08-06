‘It’s going to be a nightmare’: Concern as lane on Gosport road set to be closed for IFA2 work

DRIVERS can expect delays heading in and out of Gosport later this month, as a road is partly closed for IFA2 works.

Broom Way in Gosport will have one lane closed for almost two weeks, while a new site entrance is created for the IFA2 interconnector.

The closure will take place from Monday, August 20 to Friday, August 31 - excluding the bank holiday weekend, from 9.30am-3.30pm each day.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place and there will be a diverting footpath for pedestrians.

The planned works had previously been put on hold after feedback from residents.

But Peter Patterson from Lee-on-the-Solent has warned that the works will still cause problems on the roads.

He said: ‘It’s going to have a huge impact on people commuting from Lee-on-the-Solent – the outbound journey is bad enough already, but with this it’s going to be a nightmare.

‘When I go that way it is extremely busy so it is going to cause chaos.

‘The work has got to be done but it will certainly have an impact here.’

Ray Harding from the Lee Residents Association says that the work is necessary to prevent problems in the future.

He said: ‘My view is that the work needs to be done, and they are doing it at a time where it’s noticeable how much quieter the traffic is along that road.

‘That is probably why they decided to push the works back to the school holidays – you can really see a difference.

‘The access needs to be built to make life easier in the future, because we don’t want these big construction vehicles turning in off the roundabout once the work has started. That would be much worse.’

In a letter sent out to residents, David Luetchford from National Grid said: ‘We will put in place temporary traffic lights with a full-time operator to manage the single lane of traffic during this period.

'We are sorry for the inconvenience this will cause you.

'We have planned the works to minimise the length of time the lane will be closed, and agreed all works with both Hampshire County Council, which is responsible for managing roads in the local area, and Fareham Borough Council.'