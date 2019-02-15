A NEW three-form Hampshire faith primary school is to be built after plans were given the go-ahead, despite a row over the site’s parking provision, which one councillor claimed will cause ‘community tension’.

Serving up to 630 pupils, the single-storey school on Whiteley Lane in Burridge will be accompanied by 60 car parking spaces – of which 57 are allocated for staff.

The site will also be home to a chapel, which will be used both by the school and the wider community.

However, no additional car parking spaces have been allocated for the chapel by applicant Hampshire County Council, and councillors raised concern at this and the ‘lack of provision’ for parents dropping off and picking up their children.

‘We’re talking about a school for future generations, and we’re looking to [approve plans] that will make it fail,’ said Purbrook and Stakes South member Gary Hughes at the authority’s regulatory committee. ‘Because we don’t allow for the consequences of insufficient drop-off and pick-up provisions, it will fail. It causes significant discontent.’

Speaking about parents being forced to park on residential roads nearby, he added: ‘This will just create community tension.’

But other councillors disagreed.

Romsey member Mark Cooper said: ‘The moment you provide accessible car parking spaces you encourage more car journeys, but if you do not offer this, then more people will walk. I think the balance here is right.’

Councillor David Simpson, member for Hartley Wintney and Yateley West, added: ‘I do have concerns of safety and parking, but I will support this.

‘I have schools in my area that would be delighted with half the number of car parking spaces this school will be getting.’

The application was approved, with only Cllr Hughes voting against.

Once built, the school will be accompanied by three grass sports pitches and three sports courts. These will not be used by anyone other than the school.

It will serve a new 3,500-home development which is planned for North Whiteley and will also house 210 pupils from the relocated Cornerstone Church of England Primary School, which is currently in a temporary building situated in the nearby area.

The school will comprise of 21 classrooms, four group rooms, a large and small school halls, a studio, a food technology room, meeting rooms, Special Educational Needs group rooms and medical inspection rooms.

It is expected that the school will employ around 24 teachers and 55 non-teaching staff.