Planning permission given for 3,500 homes in Whiteley

A TOTAL of 3,500 new homes, two schools, a nursery and two community centres are all set to be built in Whiteley, as a council has granted planning permission for a major development area project.

The new homes and facilities will be built in North Whiteley, after Winchester City Council gave the plans the go-ahead.

The council said the homes will deliver a significant proportion of the 12,500 planned in its adopted Local Plan.

Also built will be playing fields, open spaces, and protected wildlife corridors.

Winchester City Council leader and portfolio holder for housing, Councillr Caroline Horrill, said: ‘This is fantastic news as this scheme is one of the key development sites in the district, as set out in our adopted Local Plan.

‘It will provide much-needed homes in a sought after location offering an excellent town centre, a wide range of facilities and employment opportunities at Solent Business Park all within close proximity to important transport links.

‘This administration is prioritising the building of new homes so local people have greater choice in terms of affordable housing and this is a great step forward for the district.’

Improvements to infrastructure in the area also form an important part of the development, including major spine roads to link into the Botley Road to the north and significant improvements to Whiteley Way, from the shopping centre down to junction 9 of the M27.

The scheme will be built by a group of developers, who are part of the North Whiteley Consortium; they include Taylor Wimpey, Bovis Homes, JGP Lakedale and Crest Nicholson.