Police choir’s church date

A POLICE choir formed to raise war morale will sing at a church fundraiser.

Hampshire Police Male Voice Choir are set to entertain an audience at the Holy Trinity church in Fareham.

Churchwarden Paul Leece said: ‘I am looking forward to welcoming the Mayor and Mayoress to this concert in our historic church.’

The event at the church in West Street will take place on Saturday, April 7, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 (£6 under 16s) and can be purchased from the church office open Monday to Friday from 9am until 12pm.

Alternatively, you can call 01329 232688 or email office@htscf.org.uk