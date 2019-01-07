Police hunt for man suspected of crimewave in Fareham and Gosport

TEN businesses have been targeted in two weeks with quantities of cash being stolen from tills and now police are on the hunt for a man suspected to be involved.

Officers spent the Christmas and New Year period searching for Tomas Lloyd who is wanted in connection with a series of incidents in which hundreds of pounds of cash were stolen from shop tills in Fareham, Gosport, Andover and Romsey.

Tomas Lloyd Picture: Hampshire police

The most recent incident took place between 8.45pm and 8.50pm on Sunday in Tesco on River Way, Andover with cash grabbed from the till by a man.

Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb said: ‘We have now seen 10 businesses targeted over a two-week period and want to put a stop to this offending before it escalates further.

‘We are keen to locate and speak with Tomas Lloyd as part of our enquiries, so if you have seen him or know where he is, please call us immediately.’

Police would also like to speak to the 27-year-old, of no fixed abode, about the following incidents:

- Cash was snatched from a till at the Highlands Road service station Co-op in Fareham at around 10.45pm on Friday, December 21.

- More than £500 cash was stolen from a till in Aldi on Mumby Road, Gosport, at around 6.30pm on Saturday, December 22.

- A small quantity of cash was snatched from a till in Co-op on Arundel Drive, Fareham, at around 8.30pm on Sunday, December 23.

- Cash was snatched from a till in Martins on Corn Market, Romsey, shortly after 4pm on Thursday, December 27.

- Approximately £120 cash was stolen from a till in Co-op on Botley Road, Romsey, shortly before 7pm on Sunday, December 30.

- Between 5.30pm and 6pm on Wednesday January 2 a man stole around £135 from a till in Aldi on Broadwater Road, Romsey.

- An unknown quantity of coins were stolen from a till in Waitrose on Alma Road, Romsey, between 5pm and 6pm on Thursday, January 3.

- A robbery in which a man pushed a member of staff in the Co-op on Warren Gardens, Romsey, while grabbing money from the till between 5.30pm and 5.45pm on Friday, January 4.

- More than £200 cash was stolen from a till in Co-op on Anton Farm Road, Andover, at around 10.15pm on Saturday January 5.

Det Ins Broadribb added: ‘I would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring him to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.’

Lloyd is white, about 6ft, slim but athletic build, with scruffy dark hair, stubble, a tribal symbol tattoo on his right arm and a star tattoo on his left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44180480110, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.