Pompey legends to unite for charity match in memory of murdered Lee Rigby

Have your say

A FOOTBALL match in support of murdered fusilier Lee Rigby will be played next month.

On April 1, a legends match at AFC Portchester between players from Portsmouth and Glasgow Rangers will be held in aid of the Lee Rigby Foundation.

Drummer Lee Rigby

Last year’s match saw 2,000 people pack into the stadium for the game, raising £17,000.

Former Pompey legends such as Arjan de Zeeuw, Alan Knight and Lee Bradbury are already confirmed for the match.

Lee Rigby’s mother Lyn said: ‘Every year the kindness and compassion of the Glasgow Rangers and Portsmouth FC fans touch my family and I very deeply.

‘It’s wonderful to know that Lee’s memory is still very much alive, not just for us but for many others too.

Former Pompey striker Mark Hateley and Lyn Rigby

‘If we are brutally honest, at times during our journey we have felt very, very alone.

‘The foundation is our lasting legacy for our beloved son, brother, daddy, nephew, uncle and much loved and greatly missed member of our family.

‘We will always have the empty chair and our family circle is now broken.

‘The brutal and very public nature of my darling boy’s passing will never be forgotten.

‘Our family have suffered such a painful loss, however we also recognise that so many others have too.’

Former Pompey player Mark Hateley will be the team manager for the Rangers.

He said: ‘I have a lot to be thankful to Portsmouth for. One season out of 20 doesn’t seem a lot, but it was a very important season for me.

‘Naturally it’s a fixture that excites me as I played for both clubs.

‘All profits are going to the Lee Rigby Foundation and it will be a great day out for both sets of supporters.’

Lee Rigby was murdered by Islamic extremists Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale near the Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich, south-east London, in May 2013.

To purchase tickets, go to afcportchester.co.uk/news/117-rangers-v-pompey-legends-tickets-2017.