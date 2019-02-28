Queen Alexandra Hospital demands £5m from new town Welborne developers over fears of longer waiting times and risk to patients

INCREASED risk to patients, multiple appointment cancellations and longer waiting times are all possible if the developers of new town Welborne don't hand over nearly £6m to two hospitals.

Portsmouth Hospitals Trust and Southampton Hospitals Trust have warned of major problems if the developer of the 6,000-home town does not fork out a combined £5,931,707.

The letters are the latest twist in the planned town’s saga as Fareham Borough Council holds a consultation over Buckland Development Ltd’s scheme.

The letter by Portsmouth Hospitals Trust, which wants £4.8m, said: ‘There will be a dramatic reduction in safety and quality as the trust will be forced to operate over available capacity as the Trust is unable to refuse care to emergency patients.

‘There will also be increased waiting times for planned operations and patients will be at risk of multiple cancellations. This will be an unacceptable scenario for both the existing and new population.’

Southampton Hospitals Trust, which wants £1m, said: ‘This development imposes an additional demand on existing over-burdened healthcare services, and failure to make the requested level of healthcare provision will detrimentally affect safety and care quality for both the new and existing local population.

‘This will mean that patients will receive substandard care, resulting in poorer health outcomes and pro-longed health problems.’

Both agreed without the funds the planning application should be refused.

John Beresford, managing director at Buckland Development Ltd told The News: ‘We are aware of the hospital trusts’ responses to the council on our application.

‘We are continuing our discussions with Fareham Borough Council on financial contributions towards a wide range of community and social infrastructure associated with Welborne and will engage with the hospital trusts as required.

‘However, we’re keen to ensure that any wider contributions made are not at the expense of important local facilities, such as affordable housing.’

Fears were previously raised that no healthcare facilities would be in place after Fareham and Gosport Clinical Commissioning Group said it would not be possible to commit to the cost.

But after talks with the council, the CCG changed its mind and the developers have said they are determined to put in healthcare facilities, which is set to be built next to the M27.

Mr Beresford added: ‘It’s essential that a great place to live like Welborne Garden Village includes primary health facilities such as a surgery, pharmacy and wellbeing centre.

‘Clearly we need to ensure that what is delivered meets the latest healthcare requirements and we are already in contact with local healthcare providers, local surgeries and the clinical commissioning groups to make sure the new facilities at Welborne are first class.'

The consultation closes tomorrow.