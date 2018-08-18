Repair work starts on play area after vandalism and arson

Have your say

WORK has started to repair a playground that was vandalised.

Fareham Borough Council staff will be at the Holly Hill play area in Sarisbury Green fixing the damaged equipment.

As previously reported, the playground was briefly closed last month by the local authority after vandals wrecked it twice in two weeks.

The climbing tower was set alight and the rubber surface burned by people described by council leader Sean Woodward as ‘low-life scum’.

A tweet from the council said: ‘The park is still open but there may be some disruption during the next week while the work is carried out.

‘The whole play area will be back in action as soon as possible.’