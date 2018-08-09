INSPIRED by their love of booze, married couple Carla and Vic Frankland have decided to go beyond simply drinking their favourite tipple – they have made it too.

Carla and Vic, from Gosport, bought the off-licence in Stubbington earlier this year. They renamed it 33 Green Bottles and say they’ve been buoyed by the community support so far.

The 33 Green Bottles shop on Stubbington Green

However, one drink in particular has been flying off the shelves – and the pair decided to make their own and give it a Stubbington twist.

For the past few months, they have collaborated with Wessex Spirits to design their own locally-sourced gin.

They have named it No 33 Stubbington Gin after the shop’s address, and say they are delighted to finally see it on sale.

Vic, 44, said that the gin – which has a mango and passion fruit infused flavour – has been so popular that the first batch sold out within four days.

Vic said: ‘It gives you an idea of just how good it is. We’ve had a lot of people come and try it and compare it with top gins.’

The second batch has also sold out from pre-orders.

Vic said: ‘We came up with the idea with Kate Griffin from Wessex Spirits. We chose the flavour and then she compounded it with gin.’

Vic said that the gin has a unique texture, unlike the usual brands.

He added: 'It's the way Kate cold compounds it. It has a very smooth flavour, not like normal gin that can be quite harsh.'

They recommend the gin is served with Double Dutch cucumber and watermelon tonic – however the shop stocks more than 50 different tonics.

Vic said: ‘It's our favourite, but to be honest, we sell a lot of gin and we’ve found that everyone's taste is different. Experiment and you'll find your own mixture.'

The gin, which features the Stubbington memorial on the label, will be back at 33 Green Bottles soon, at £34.99 for 75cl and £18.99 for 20cl.