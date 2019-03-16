Thousands of pounds stolen after bank cards taken in Hampshire hotel thefts

Have your say

THOUSANDS of pounds have been withdrawn from bank accounts after cards and purses were stolen from hotels in Hampshire.

Officers want to speak to man in connection with a number of incidents including the Solent Hotel in Whiteley, the Jury’s Inn in Southampton and the Apollo Hotel in Basingstoke.

A police spokesman said: ‘At some time between 12.30pm and 1.15pm on Tuesday March 5 the purses were taken from bags inside a conference room at the Apollo Hotel, on Popley Way

‘The stolen bank cards were then used to withdraw thousands of pounds from nearby cash machines.

‘This incident is believed to be linked to other similar thefts at hotels in Southampton and Whiteley.

‘These happened at the Holiday Inn Southampton on February 12, the Jury’s Inn Southampton, on February 13 and the Solent Hotel in Whiteley on December 14 and 17.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44190078277, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.