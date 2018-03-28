Train delays after track circuit failure at Fareham

Have your say

TRAINS passing through Fareham Train Station will be running at a reduced speed on all lines.

A track circuit failure in Fareham means all services running through the station may be delayed or revised.

Disruption is expected until 10am today.

Trains on the Botley and Netley lines towards Fareham will be affected.

Network Rail engineers are working to assess and rectify the issue.

South Western Railway will update passengers when it has further information.

The company apologised for any delays caused.