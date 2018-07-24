Vandals break in and trash Fareham allotments

ALLOTMENT users are asking for more security after sheds were broken into and trashed.

More than 40 sheds and allotments were vandalised at Wickham Road in Fareham and users are seeking a meeting with Fareham Borough Council and the local neighbourhood police team to see what more can be done to protect their produce.

Pam Chisham has owned an allotment for 28 years.

She said: ‘Some sheds were destroyed and others just trashed all in one corner of the allotment.

‘We have a padlocked gate but that is just not enough as the boundary is huge and some people wanting to cause mischief have got in and it has upset people.’

Pam explained the allotments are often broken into three or four times a year.

The 74-year-old from Fareham said: ‘We know if people are determined to get in then they will but our association has talked about having a meeting with the council and police to see if we can do any more to stop it.

‘CCTV could be an answer as hopefully it would deter people from making mischief but at least if they do then we have a chance of catching them.’

Thieves also broke in to the allotment’s shop and stole a charity tin from the side.

Pam said: ‘We don’t keep cash on the premises but the charity tin is usually left on the side and it is upsetting someone would steal that.

‘They damaged a lot of the shelves and rifled through the rest of the shop looking for more money I would guess but from now on we will be taking the charity tin off the premises as well.’

One allotment user who wished to remain anonymous said: ‘It is such a shame that someone would want to do this and luckily people have been able to salvage and repair their sheds.

‘I think if someone is taking fruit and vegetables because they have to then really they need to be given some help but if it just people out to cause trouble in the community then that makes s quite angry.’

Anyone with any information about the break in should contact the police on 101 quoting 44180261917.