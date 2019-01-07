Warning issued that time is ticking on plan to improve junction 10 of M27 for new town Welborne 

COUNCIL bosses have warned a scheme to improve a motorway junction may not be able to go ahead with the M27 smart motorway upgrade.

Hampshire County Council has raised concerns that the Junction 10 improvements may not be brought in on time due to needing funding and planning permission from other organisations.

Councillor Rob Humby, executive member for environment and transport said: ‘We’ve made excellent progress over the past 12 months to design a scheme which can be delivered and which has allowed the developers to submit an updated planning application for Welborne.

‘We’ve achieved what we set out to do at this stage of the project, but we are now at a point where we can’t go any further without progress from our partners around planning permissions and funding agreements.’

The council stepped in to co-ordinate the scheme and worked closely with Highways England to align with the Smart Motorways project, Fareham Borough Council on the proposed development at Welborne and the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership to secure Government funding.

Cllr Humby added: ‘I am also concerned that timescales are becoming very tight for the scheme to be progressed in alignment with the Smart Motorways programme.

‘We took on this role as scheme promoter on the condition that there was no financial risk to Hampshire County Council, and, with funding provided to the county council for development and preparation work due to run out at the end of January, we need some quick decisions from our partners.’

The scheme will be reviewed at a Hampshire County Council meeting on January 15.