Women going through the menopause can get support at groups in Southsea and Wickham 

WOMEN going through the menopause are being invited to attend a new group where they can meet and share their experiences with others on the same hormonal journey.

The Menopause and Mocktails Monthly Meet-ups will take place at Old House Hotel in Wickham on the second Tuesday of every month, and at The Wave Maiden in Southsea on the third Tuesday of every month from 7pm until 9pm.

The events have been created to help women who are struggling with the difficult and often unspoken effects of the menopause and are looking for support, guidance and friendship through this most tricky of life stages.

Organised by Louise Bowditch, a menopause mentor from Wickham, each event will allow women to share their experiences and stories in a safe environment, free from judgement. There will guest speakers and hints and tips about how to deal with symptoms.

Last year Louise launched a campaign to spark a radical shift in the way the menopause is viewed by society and released a hand-held fan designed to give confidence to women. Louise wants to break the social taboo surrounding the menopause and empower women to take ownership of their bodies and what they are going through.

Louise, 51, has been experiencing the menopause for the past five years and hopes the informal nature of the events will encourage women to attend and seek out more information and understand what is happening to their body.

She said: ‘Eighty per cent of women who go through the menopause will struggle with many symptoms.Yet despite huge numbers of women experiencing these and many other debilitating symptoms, the subject of the menopause is still culturally taboo causing feelings of embarrassment and shame and leaving many women wanting to hide their symptoms and suffer in silence.

‘I want to revolutionise women’s experience of the menopause. By bringing women together in a safe space, I hope they will be able to draw strength from one another and share what can be a very daunting time.’

Tickets only cost £10 and can be bought menopauseandmocktailswickham.eventbrite.co.uk or https://menopauseandmocktailsportsmouth.eventbrite.co.uk.

For more information about Louise visit louisebowditch.com