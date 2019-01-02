Picture: Sarah Standing

Best pictures as hundreds take on New Year’s Day swim in Gosport

Hundreds of keen swimmers braved the freezing cold water for the annual New Year’s Day dip in Gosport.

The annual challenge saw people from all walks of life - from politicians to rugby players - jump into the sea in aid of charity. The event helps to support the Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) which is run by volunteers across the area. Click here to read our full report from the day.

GAFIRS volunteer Les Blackburn.''Picture: Sarah Standing
Picture: Sarah Standing
Anna Wardley.''Picture: Sarah Standing
(l-r) Sharon Noble, Paula Reynolds, Victoria Wright and Julie Green, from the Shack Sharks swimming group.''Picture: Sarah Standing
