Eagle-eyed volunteers needed at charity

VOLUNTEERS are needed to work at a charity shop.

Cancer Research UK wants people to give a few hours of their time at its branch in High Street, Gosport.

The charity is particularly keen on people who can help pick out valuable items.

Roles available include serving customers and dressing windows.

UK shop manager at the charity Trudie Turvey said: ‘If you know the difference between Gucci and Gap, can spot a rare book, are a collectables buff or just want to give your time to support a great cause then Gosport’s Cancer Research UK shop would like to hear from you.

‘Every step we make towards beating cancer relies on every pound, every hour and every person, so we are forever grateful to all the wonderful people who support our life-saving work by shopping with us, making a donation or generously offering their time as volunteers.’

To volunteer, visit the shop at 98 High Street or call (023) 9251 0243.