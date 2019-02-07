Gosport first responders have used a life-saving piece of equipment ‘twice’ in the 24 hours since it was given to them

BUSINESSES and members of the community clubbed together to buy a life-saving piece of equipment that has already been used ‘twice’ in 24 hours.

Gosport Community First Responders were delighted to receive a response kit after £1,700 was raised by businesses and members of the community in Lee-on-the-Solent through a raffle and number of events including a race night.

Coordinator Alan Parry said: ‘The businesses and community has been amazing and Solent World Travel who organised lots of events to raise the £1,700 needed.

‘We have used it twice already for two cardiac arrests since we got it and it goes to show how important it is.’

Last year money was raised for a public access defibrillator on the wall outside the Inn by the Sea.

Lee-on-the-Solent Freemasons, Councillor Grahame Burgess and a fundraising event by the Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent Community First Responders were among those who raised the cash.

The case also has a plaque in memory of local, Rosemary Needham, after her daughter donated £500 to have the defibrillator installed in her mother’s memory.

Alan said: ‘It is also really important to have the public access defibrillators as well and everyone joined in to raise money for that as well.’

The equipment, which is used when someone has a cardiac arrest, will be accessible 24/7 for anyone in need near the pub on Portsmouth Road.

