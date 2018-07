Have your say

A FUN day to raise money for two charities will be taking place in Gosport later this month.

The fundraiser, which will be raising money for The Brain Tumour Charity and Action for Children, will

be taking place at Queens Head in Brockhurst Road, Gosport, from 12-4pm on Saturday, July 28.

Children’s games, a bouncy castle, a barbecue, cakes and a raffle will all feature at the event.

For more information call Elizabeth Humphries on 07957 751033.