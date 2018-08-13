Gosport man parking on double yellow lines says ‘I’m not going anywhere’

A MAN who has committed to parking on double yellow lines is refusing to budge – despite growing pressure from the authorities.

Ashley St John, 35 from Gosport, has been parking his car on double yellow lines in Priory Road after his car was allegedly vandalised to the tune of £2,500.

He says that not only is he parking where there is CCTV trained on his vehicle, but that parking in the area is almost impossible regardless.

Ashley said: ‘My car was damaged outside my house and it cost me two and a half grand, so that’s why I moved my car elsewhere – but this is the only place where the CCTV can pick it up.

‘This is my only mode of transport and there’s no way I’m going to sit around and do nothing about it getting damaged.’

Ashley, who owns a burger van business, says that parking throughout the area needs looking at by local authorities.

He said: ‘Even if I did want to park outside my own home I wouldn’t be able to, because there is absolutely nowhere to park these days.

‘You could go a few streets away and there still wouldn’t be anywhere to park up – I’m sick of it.

‘It's not just like this here – it's the same everywhere else in the town.

‘How the police and council expect me to park anywhere else when the roads are completely full like this, I do not know. There's no alternative.’

Councillor Rob Humby, executive member for environment and transport at Hampshire County Council, said: ‘We appreciate Mr St John’s frustration about parking which is an issue in many areas.

‘Pressure of available parking sometimes means residents cannot park conveniently close to their homes, particularly in town centres and other more densely populated locations where there is also limited opportunity to create additional, nearby parking facilities.

‘Where there are safety concerns then limited parking restrictions may be introduced but the scope for additional or dedicated parking for residents is limited.

‘With regard to the penalty charge, that is a matter for Mr St John but we would not condone breaking the law.’