Gosport naval base celebrates anniversary of engineering branch

STAFF at a naval base in Gosport have been celebrating the 181st birthday of the engineering branch of the Royal Navy.

HMS Sultan joined cross-government celebrations for the continued dedication of engineers working on ships, submarines, aircraft and vehicles in operations around the world.

The engineering branch of the navy was established on July 19, 1837, after it became apparent that more formal management arrangements for engineers were needed as the fleet expanded.

Since its first commission in 1956 as a mechanical training and repair establishment, HMS Sultan has made a significant contribution towards the ongoing success of the branch – now playing home to the Defence College of Technical Training’s Defence School of Marine Engineering (DSMarE) and the Royal Naval Air Engineering and Survival Equipment School (RNAESS).

Captain Peter Towell, commanding officer of HMS Sultan, said: ‘We are delighted to be able to recognise the 181st birthday of the Royal Navy engineering branch.

‘The branch is made up of highly motivated and technically minded individuals who continue to overcome fresh challenges and ensure that we can operate with the very latest cutting edge technology.

‘As we prepare our engineers and technicians for the future, it is only right that we celebrate and draw inspiration from the successes of our past.’