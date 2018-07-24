Gosport sailor set for round the world challenge thanks to sponsor

A SAILOR is set to start his around the world challenge after his boat’s mainsail was installed thanks to his main sponsor.

Alex Alley, from Gosport, is almost ready to take on his record attempt later this year. He hopes to beat the existing time of 137 days, 20 hours, 1 minute and 57 seconds.

His boat has been sponsored by many firms, all taking a pixel on the hull in exchange for £25. However, main sponsor, Fasthosts, an internet service provider, will see its logo appear on the state-of-the-art carbon fibre solent and mainsail.

Alex said: ‘When I started this journey 10 years ago, I was looking for a single sponsor. I quickly realised that finding a single sponsor was very difficult. So I then thought about getting several sponsors, each with a smaller slice.’

Fasthosts is calling on businesses to support Alex. For more go to fasthosts.co.uk/pixelboat