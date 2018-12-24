Here’s why Gosport’s GP practices have been struggling this year

A NUMBER of GP practices in Gosport have faced problems over the past 12 months.

Patients have struggled with poor phone lines and being unable to get an appointment for weeks on end.

Waterside Medical Centre in Mumby Road, Gosport. Picture: Malcolm Wells

It comes as patients in Gosport have been told they will not be allowed to switch surgeries until April in a bid to ‘stablise’ practices in the town.

These problems have arisen from the Willow Group – a network that makes up half of all GP surgeries in the town.

Meanwhile, other practices saw a huge influx of patients from other surgeries - with two of them blocking new patients from registering even before the CCG's announcement.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage has gone on record to say that the Willow Group has had major obstacles to overcome.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘Gosport people have had a rocky start with the Willow Group – it has been a hot topic for quite a while in the town.

‘They have had some big teething problems starting it up.’

The Willow Group itself has invested £100,000 into tackling the problems with phone lines.

Dr Andrew Holden from the Fareham and Gosport CCG said: ‘We would ask patients to bear with us at this time and understand that, if they are considering moving practice, for whatever reason, that all of the practices are committed to providing the best services they can.

‘The shift in patient numbers means that a practice which, a few months ago, could potentially offer a faster appointment than elsewhere may not still be able to do so.’