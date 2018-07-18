HMS Sultan engineer raises £650 for charity

AN ENGINEERING technician with multiple sclerosis has cycled for 25 hours for charity.

Michael Folliard, 29, who is an engineering technician from HMS Sultan, was diagnosed with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis in January.

Recently, he has taken on a 24 hour static bike ride in order to raise funds for the infusion ward at Southampton University Hospital.

Michael was determined that he would not let his condition get him down, so he created the fundraising event within HMS Sultan in Gosport to help people who are suffering like him.

Overall, the team of cyclists covered a combined distance of 674.22 miles, with a whopping 129.38 miles of the total being completed by Michael himself – raising a total of £650.

Michael said: ‘The big thing that I took from the specialist is that it’s highly unlikely that there will be a cure for me.

‘I will always have that now for the rest of my life, so it’s coming to terms with it and taking things a bit slower and being more careful.

‘I don’t see the point in getting down about stuff, but this does put everything into perspective – the biggest part of this for me is helping people who can’t help themselves, and the longer that I can keep doing that, then the happier I will be.’