Home Bargains confirms opening date for Gosport store

A DISCOUNT retailer will be opening it’s brand new store in Gosport this week.

Home Bargains will open its doors at Brockhurst Gate Retail Park at 8am on Saturday, it has announced.

The store, which will be the retailer's first in Gosport, is creating up to 40 new jobs.

Home Bargains has invested £800,000 in the new store at Brockhurst Gate Retail Park.

Joe Morris, operations director at Home Bargains, said: ‘We’re thrilled to be launching our first store in Gosport and look forward to welcoming customers through the doors.

‘The Brockhurst Gate Retail Park will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.’

The Home Bargains store will have 250 free car parking spaces and will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

It will be the second store to open at the new retail park following the opening of the McDonald's in November 2018.

High street retailer Marks & Spencer will also be opening in the coming week, with the shop set to open on Wednesday, February 6.

M&S is creating 45 jobs at the new Gosport store.

The £9m Brockhurst Gate Retail Park, in Heritage Way, is being developed by Millngate and built by Fareham-based Amiri Construction and Romsey-based consulting civil and structural engineering company WFBA.

There will be seven units, and chains such as Lidl, Costa and The Food Warehouse by Iceland will also be moving on to the site in 2019.

Tony Sweeney, managing director of Millngate, said: ‘We are proud to have signed up some of the country’s biggest retail and restaurant brands to create 300 new retail jobs as well as over 200 construction jobs.

‘Once it is opened the stores will allow many local people to do their shopping locally, which is good news for them, good news for the environment and good news for the Gosport economy.’