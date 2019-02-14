How Gosport’s Submarine Museum has helped to immortalise stories of First World War heroism

SUBMARINERS, army privates and other heroes from the First World War have had their stories digitally immortalised by a new project.

In Gosport, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) invited families to come along with artefacts passed down from relatives who served in the conflict.

From artisan woodwork to photographs and medals, everything was digitally copied to help create a database telling the stories of those who joined the war effort.

One of those who fought was submariner Stanley Ward

His daughter Joyce Tipple, now 93, lives in Gosport and wanted to learn more about the photo album she has of her father.

She said: ‘My father was a submariner in the First World War, and was called up in the Second World War too.

‘I found an old photo album and was keen to find out more about the pictures.

‘I don’t think I’ve got many years left in me, so it’s lovely to go through these pictures and share my father’s story.’

CWGC volunteer Philip Sandall said: ‘We have established that the family was in the bakery business – he would have been just an ordinary sailor when the First World War began.

‘I’m sure fighting in the conflict would have had a huge impact on his life.’

Stanley’s granddaughter Barbara Tipple, 68, added: ‘My grandfather was a lovely man – it’s great to tell his story to other people.’

Sadly, many men didn’t survive to tell their tales of war – men like Richard William Thouless.

A private in the Royal Berkshire Regiment, Pte Thouless died in the first day of the Battle of the Somme in 1916.

Pte Thouless is the great uncle of Myra Williams, 68 from Fareham – who says that everyone’s families were affected by the First World War, and so preserving the stories from that time is crucial.

She said: ‘He signed up in 1914 and died in the first day of the Somme – just one of the seemingly countless men who don’t even have a named grave.

‘I’ve done a lot of research into my family history but I wanted to find out more about my great uncle’s role in the battle itself.

‘I think preserving these stories is very important for future generations; we must never forget the sacrifices that these young men made all those years ago.’

