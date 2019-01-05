Investigation launched after ancient Gosport trees drilled and filled with pesticides

Have your say

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after a pair of trees in Gosport were poisoned.

Hampshire County Council’s countryside service has put up a notice in Oakdene Woods, Rowner, saying that two trees have been drilled into and filled with pesticides.

Both of the mature trees are hundreds of years old.

The notice says: ‘The centuries old oaks in question have had holes drilled around their circumference and plastic plugs containing pesticides inserted.

‘This has caused serious leaf loss and die back in the crowns and may ultimately result in their death and eventual felling.

‘If anyone has any information regarding this incident could they please contact the Rangers Service on 02380 402534.’

Police officers are also working on the investigation; any information can be passed on by calling 101, quoting the crime reference 44180317851.