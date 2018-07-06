MP praises firm for recycling successes

GOSPORT MP Caroline Dinenage has nominated a local firm as a Business Champion for its work clamping down on coffee cup waste.

Coffee cup manufacturer Huhtamaki met with her at the All Party Parliament Corporate Responsibility Group awards.

The company was recognised by the MP for its commitment to plastic recycling, with the introduction of the Gosport Cup recycling scheme – seeing coffee cup recycling bins pop up around the town’s High Street.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘Huhtamaki’s clear commitment to recycling is a demonstration of their corporate responsibility for future generations.

‘These awards were a good opportunity for me to publicly recognise the work that Huhtamaki are doing locally to improve the environment.

‘Huhtamaki may make the plastic cups we use, but they’re also part of the solution to recycling them. It was fantastic to open the first recycling bin at the ferry terminal and it’s great to see Huhtamaki driving this forward.’