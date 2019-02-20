MP threatened to be ‘dissected’ after email typo from angry resident

AN UNFORTUNATE typo has led to an MP being threatened with 'dissection’ over her political position.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage recently received an email from a resident who hoped that she would be ‘dissected’ in the near future.

The email, which Ms Dinenage shared on her Twitter account, said: ‘The MP for Gosport has not and will not carry out the wishes of this constituency.

‘I and others hope that in the near future she is dissected as MP for this constituency, a new political party is being formed to this end.’

Jokingly responding to the email, Ms Dinenage tweeted: ‘I’m not mad on the idea of being de-selected, but dissected? Now that really is a step too far.’