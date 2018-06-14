Photographer Steve blitzes awards

The fire and aliens seem to leap off the page, and the tiny baby wrapped in a wedding dress is quite extraordinary.

These incredible images, and a third, scored Gosport photographer Steve Reid, of Blitz Photography, merits at the South Central Region Master Photographers Association Awards.

Steve Reid of Blitz Photography, scored highly in several categories at the MPA photography awards

The competition is for professional photographers from the UK and abroad. The south central region covers an area from West Sussex to Dorset, and as far north as Newbury.

Steve, a former News photographer, said: ‘It was really pleasing to be awarded merits in this competition as the qualifying standard is set very high. The quality in the south central region of the Master Photographers Association this year was exceptional and commented on by the judges.

‘I’m the treasurer of the region and we’re always looking for new members. We hold regular meetings which are fun, with top industry speakers.

‘If there are any professional, semi-professional or aspiring photographers out there who are looking to improve their skills then they should contact me at Blitz Photography.’

The accolades were:

Classical Portrait Merit – a steampunk studio shoot

Newborn Merit – Imogen Osbourne on her mum’s wedding dress, studio shoot

Open Category Merit – Michael and Peta Yate’s steampunk wedding at the Alverbank Hotel, in Gosport.

The annual print competition is held every June. The chairman of the region is James Musslewhite. Take a look at some more of Steve’s award-winning work from previous years, below.

To find out more about the MPA, email Steve at steve@blitzphotography.co.uk.