Poundland in Gosport ‘guarantees job interview’ for Poundworld staff

STAFF at a troubled budget retailer Poundworld are being offered a glimmer of hope, as its rival Poundland has stepped in to offer all affected staff a guaranteed interview.

Shoppers can also can snap up a bargain as Poundworld stores have started closing down sales - despite claiming they are not looking at closing any stores.

Poundworld staff in Gosport have been offered interviews for positions at the town's Poundland store

Poundworld, which has 335 stores across the country including one on Gosport’s High Street, in London Road, Portsmouth, and in the Meridian Centre in Havant, called in administrators earlier this month putting up to 5,000 jobs at risk.

Deloitte, which was appointed as administrator, has said the budget retailer would trade as usual while it sought a buyer for all or part of the business, adding that no redundancies or store closures were planned.

Clare Boardman, joint administrator at Deloitte, said: ‘The retail trading environment in the UK remains extremely challenging and Poundworld has been seeking to address this through a restructure of its business. Unfortunately, this has not been possible.’

Despite this, products were being slashed at the Gosport store this week, with some products up to 90 per cent.

The sign in the window of Gosport's Poundland

And, just a few yards away, rival Poundland is hoping to capitalise on the potential budget retailer’s demise.

A sign in its window, written by Austin Cooke, retail director, said: ‘A note to Poundworld people. We know our rivals at Poundworld are facing tough times right now. Here at Poundland we don’t know what will happen but we have set up a special email (recruitment@poundland.co.uk) for their people to get in touch. If that’s you, we’ll guarantee an interview, so please don’t be shy - we’ll get straight back to you. We can’t promise you a role but we’ll certainly consider you for one if the opportunity arises. Best wishes to all those affected.’