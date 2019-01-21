Pupils learn about safety

Have your say

YOUNGSTERS were encouraged to be safe online at an assembly.

St John’s Church of England Primary School, in Gosport, hosted Google’s Be Internet Legends day with MP Caroline Dinenage in attendance.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘Internet safety is vital in this day and age for children.

‘I am pleased that Google is working to help combat online issues that children face.’

The MP is hosting a Cyber Safety Event on February 7 between 6.30pm and 7pm at Brune Park School.

She added: ‘The internet and social media are fantastic and exciting places for young people to learn and connect with others, although present ever-growing dangers as these sites develop.’