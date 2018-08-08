Repairs finished ahead of world record attempt

REPAIR work to a boat being used in a world record attempt has been completed, according to the team behind the project.

Alex Alley’s boat Pixel Flyer, which is being used for a solo round-the-world record attempt later this year, had its hull pierced last week, prompting repairs.

But the Pixel Boat team say that repairs have now been completed, with the paintwork now to be blended back in.

The boat, which is being crowdfunded by donations, still has space for more faces and sponsors.

For more information go to alexalley.com/pixelboat-info.html.

Alex will set off on his world record attempt in November.