Safety rails being fitted along Gosport promenade

NEW safety railings are being installed at a promenade in Gosport next week, the council has confirmed.

Work will be taking place to put safety railings up at Stokes Bay will start on Wednesday next week, and will take about three days.

The new railings will be installed along the 275m stretch opposite Stanley Park, built in the 1970s, which has a lower and an upper section.

Leader of the council, Cllr Mark Hook, said: ‘The new railings will look better and be more secure.

‘The council and our engineers at the Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership are planning longer-term repairs along the promenade. Once these are done, the railings will be removed.’